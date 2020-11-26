Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Pure Storage stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $5,656,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after buying an additional 2,403,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pure Storage by 20.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $2,748,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $766,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

