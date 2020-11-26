Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $5,656,843.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,000 shares of company stock worth $10,435,316. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

