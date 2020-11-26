LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

