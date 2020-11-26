LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. FMR LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

