LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,533 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

