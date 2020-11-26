Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Ciena worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $177,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,904. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.