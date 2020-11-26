Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Lumentum worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,425 shares of company stock worth $2,467,573 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

