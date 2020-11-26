LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 113.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 563,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

