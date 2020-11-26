LPL Financial LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after buying an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 90.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after buying an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 190.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,402,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

Shares of MCK opened at $179.50 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

