LPL Financial LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Entegris worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

ENTG stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $90.98.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.