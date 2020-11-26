LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

