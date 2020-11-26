LPL Financial LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

