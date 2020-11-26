LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,019 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Total by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after acquiring an additional 523,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Total by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,454,000 after purchasing an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NYSE TOT opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

