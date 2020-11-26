LPL Financial LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.