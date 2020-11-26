LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 78.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.