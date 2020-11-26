Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Regal Beloit worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $124.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

