Swiss National Bank Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Carter’s worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,124,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Carter’s by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after buying an additional 346,336 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after buying an additional 199,642 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 829.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,180. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

