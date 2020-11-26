Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after acquiring an additional 57,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 364,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

