QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 52.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2,259.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 126,513 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.