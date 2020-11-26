Swiss National Bank Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,303 shares of company stock valued at $796,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $104.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.92.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.