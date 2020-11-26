Swiss National Bank Buys 8,300 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.65 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.