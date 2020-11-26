Swiss National Bank Has $8.80 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 34.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 29.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

NYSE CW opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

