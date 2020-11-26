Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,600 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Envista worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Envista by 381.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 278,041 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3,361.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Envista by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NVST opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

