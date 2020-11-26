Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 80,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASH stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

