Swiss National Bank Has $8.91 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of FTI Consulting worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6,874.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,528,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 212,986 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

