Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 78,651 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

GPK opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.