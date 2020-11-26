Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 233,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 634,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 524,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 49,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

