Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Cirrus Logic worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,127,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

