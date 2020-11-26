Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Nutanix worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 235,139 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 188,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

