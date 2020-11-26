Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

