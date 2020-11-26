Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Envestnet worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -610.77 and a beta of 1.65. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,167.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $456,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

