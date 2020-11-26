Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 55.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,891,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $238.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $239.19.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

