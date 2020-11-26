Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,200 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Science Applications International worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4,079.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 613,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 598,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 265,120 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 609,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188,557 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

