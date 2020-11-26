Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Wingstop worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Wingstop by 21,282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 191,538 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $12,687,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Wingstop by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $121.47 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

