Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Acuity Brands worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $232,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 281.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

