Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

