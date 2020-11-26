Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,700 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Essent Group worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.