Swiss National Bank Buys 7,800 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 530.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

