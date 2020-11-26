Swiss National Bank Buys 11,900 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,451,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 65,011 shares during the period.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,571.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $15.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

