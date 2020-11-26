Swiss National Bank Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Kemper worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 144.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 60.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 38.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

