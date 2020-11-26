State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

CBRL opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

