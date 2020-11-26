Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PTC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in PTC by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 100,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 35.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,748 shares of company stock worth $615,688 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.