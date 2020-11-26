Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

