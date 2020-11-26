Sei Investments Co. Acquires 33,627 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vistra by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

