Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,481 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30.

