Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pegasystems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $266,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,259.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,519 over the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA stock opened at $130.49 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.