Sei Investments Co. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Alleghany worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 5,150.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 768.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $597.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.71. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.33.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

