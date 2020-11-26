Sei Investments Co. Has $4.62 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,639 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,609,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,007,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.