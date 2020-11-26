MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of MEDNAX worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $20.36 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.