Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $965,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

